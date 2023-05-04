A redesigned version of Mini’s signature hatch is set for a reveal later this year as a 2025 model, and Mini on Wednesday provided the first specifications for the electric version. The automaker already previewed the exterior design in April.

The new hatch will be called a Cooper, instead of the current Hardtop moniker, and the gas and electric versions of the car will be based on separate platforms. The gas version will essentially be an update of the current Hardtop while the electric version will use a dedicated EV platform developed by a joint venture between Mini’s BMW Group parent and Great Wall Motors.

There will also be separate production sites for the two versions. The gas version will continue to be built at the current site in the U.K. The electric version will be built in China.

The electric version will initially be offered in Cooper E and Cooper SE grades, Mini said on Wednesday. The Cooper E will pack a 40.7-kwh battery and a single electric motor rated at 181 hp. The Cooper SE will feature a 54.2-kwh battery and a single electric motor good for 215 hp. Compare that to the current Cooper SE Hardtop, which has a 32.6-kwh battery rated by the EPA at just 110 miles of range. The poor performance is partially due to the car riding on a platform originally designed for gas power.

2025 Mini Cooper prototype

For performance fans, Mini confirmed in 2020 it was developing an electric John Cooper Works model, though timing for this model is uncertain.

No details on the gas version have been confirmed, though the current Hardtop’s 1.5-liter turbo-3 and 2.0-liter turbo-4 powertrains should carry over, perhaps with slight improvements to performance and economy for the new Cooper.

In its announcement on Wednesday, Mini also confirmed the Aceman name for the production version of last year’s Aceman concept. The Aceman, which Mini said will start sales in 2024, is a subcompact crossover that will be offered exclusively with electric power.

Before the Aceman arrives, Mini will also introduce a redesigned Countryman. The new Countryman is set to grow by 5.1 inches to a length of 174 inches, helping to make space in the lineup for the Aceman. The Countryman like the new Cooper will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains, albeit with a common platform for both versions.

