Mini has rolled out a special version of its two-door John Cooper Works hatchback that celebrates the manual transmission.

It’s called the 2024 Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, and just 999 examples are planned for sale across Europe and North America. Sales start in September, and Mini hasn’t said how many are earmarked for the U.S.

The vehicle stands out with its black exterior accents replacing the standard chrome, and a unique central stripe made up of tiny H-pattern shift logos common to manual transmissions.

The pattern is also found on the side sills. A “1to6” script is also found throughout the cabin as a nod to the six forward gears of the manual transmission, and the designers have also fitted stainless steel pedals. The standard wheels are an 18-inch set in Mini’s Circuit Spoke design.

2024 Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition

Power comes from the familiar 2.0-liter turbo-4 of the John Cooper Works hatch, which is rated at 228 hp and drives the front wheels only.

The John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition will be presented for the first time at this weekend’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring, where German racing team Bulldog Racing is competing with a specially prepared John Cooper Works race car.

Autocar reported on Thursday that the special edition will be the last new Mini with a manual transmission. Mini’s signature hatch is set to be replaced next year by a new generation that will feature distinct designs for the gas and electric models, and if the Autocar report is accurate the new hatch won’t offer a manual transmission.

When asked about the accuracy of the report, a Mini spokesman said the company had no comment at this time.

Related Articles