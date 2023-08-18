The full lineup of 2024 Genesis SUVs earned the highest safety and crash-test ratings awarded by the IIHS, the insurance-industry nonprofit announced Friday. The 2024 Genesis GV60 electric crossover, 2024 Genesis GV70 compact crossover, and 2024 Genesis GV80 three-row crossover SUV earned Top Safety Pick+ honors.

After sweeping 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards with all seven models produced by Genesis and tested by the IIHS, the luxury brand’s sterling safety record continues this year, despite much tougher test criteria to win the automotive industry’s most coveted safety award.

To win a Top Safety Pick+ award for 2023, the vehicle must earn an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for both daytime and nighttime crash prevention tests of automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. It must also earn top “Good” ratings on the driver and passenger front overlap crash tests, as well as the updated side overlap front tests.

The IIHS toughens its test protocol to reflect the realities of modern roadways, as well as when most automakers’ vehicles meet the safety bar.

In 2021, the IIHS introduced a tougher side test meant to simulate a T-bone crash into the driver side. The test hadn’t been updated since 2003. Heavier and taller crossover SUVs proliferate on roadways now compared to cars back then. The moving crash barrier increased in weight from 3,300 pounds to 4,180 pounds to reflect the average new car weight, and the strike speed increased from 31 to 37 mph to reflect higher average speeds from 20 years ago.

Other changes for 2023 reflect the growing emphasis on effective headlights, since the majority of traffic fatalities happen at night. To earn either TSP award this year, the standard headlights must have at least an “Acceptable” rating. Last year, such headlights could be optional.

Fewer than half of the vehicles tested have earned a TSP+ this year compared to last year.

The GV60 and GV70 had “Good” headlights on all trims, whereas the GV80 had “Acceptable” headlights. The GV60 had “Superior” ratings for how its automatic emergency braking system avoided crashes with pedestrians in daytime and nighttime tests. The GV70 earned “Advanced” ratings in both tests. The GV80 split the difference, and was rated “Superior” in the daytime and “Advanced” at nighttime.

The Genesis G70 and G80 sedans have not been tested yet this year, but the G90 full-size sedan is also a TSP+ recipient.

This year, the IIHS also eliminated the roof strength and rollover crash tests because automakers had met the criteria for years.

The NHTSA’s NCAP five-star rating system currently does not evaluate driver-assist technology, making the IIHS a more comprehensive and up-to-date safety tester. Thus, agencies, automakers, and automotive outlets ranging from the National Safety Council to Consumer Reports and The Car Connection deem Top Safety Pick awards as mattering more than the NHTSA’s limited testing.

