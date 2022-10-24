The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand’s unloved touchpad interface.

Lexus’ bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019 model year, with some updates since then.

Similar to the IS sedan, the ES is now available with F Sport Design and F Sport Handling packages, depending on the model. Available with all powertrains, the F Sport Design Package builds on the Premium Package, adding 19-inch gloss black wheels and F Sport front and rear bumpers that aim to add a sportier touch to the carryover exterior styling.

2023 Lexus ES

Front-wheel-drive models can also be equipped with an F Sport Handling Package with adaptive dampers, Sport+ and Custom drive modes, a heated steering wheel, aluminum interior trim, and the parking sensors that are optional on F Sport Design-equipped models. This appears similar to the Dynamic Handling Package offered on 2022 models.

The main change inside is a new center console that now includes a sunglass holder and removes the touchpad controller in favor of a touchscreen. Lexus also moved the cupholder and includes a wireless charging pad as well. Macadamia also replaces Rich Cream for the 2023 interior color palette. The car comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch touchscreen is optional.

No mechanical changes have been made, so the lineup still includes three main variants. The front-wheel-drive ES 350 has a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 302 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque, harnessed to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The ES 300h hybrid uses a 2.5-liter inline-4 with Lexus’ familiar hybrid system, generating 215 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid powertrain is also available solely with front-wheel drive.

2023 Lexus ES

Lexus also offers the all-wheel-drive ES 250 that first appeared for 2021, but that means downgrading to a 2.5-liter inline-4 without hybrid assist. Coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission like the V-6, this engine is rated at 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The ES 250 is the slowest ES variant, with a Lexus-quoted 0-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds, compared to 6.6 seconds and 8.1 seconds for the ES 350 and ES 300h, respectively.

The Lexus Safety System 2.5+ complement of driver aids also carries over from 2022. It includes expected features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, as well as automated lane centering.

Pricing starts at $43,460 (including a $1,150 destination charge) for both the ES 350 and all-wheel-drive ES 250 models; the ES 300h hybrid starts at $44,840 with destination. The 2023 Lexus ES is scheduled to arrive at dealerships later this fall.

