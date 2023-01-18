Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet.

The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member of the current DBS Superleggera range.

The DBS nameplate dates back to the original DBS sports car built between 1967 and 1972. It was revived in 2008 for the DBS V12 and then again in 2018 with the current DBS Superleggera, so there’s a chance it might return again in the future.

But for now the DBS 770 Ultimate is the last in the line. Just 499 examples will be built for worldwide sale, broken down into 300 coupes and 199 Volante convertibles, and all build slots are gone. Deliveries start in the third quarter of 2023, and it isn’t clear how many will make it to the U.S.

The car features a unique tune of Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, which registers 759 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque, the latter available from just 1,800 rpm. The increase over the 715 hp of the DBS Superleggera is courtesy of intake and ignition tweaks, plus a 7% increase in boost pressure. Drive goes to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic and a mechanical limited-slip differential, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors also form part of the standard package.

Aston Martin estimates the car will sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, hit 100 mph in 6.4 seconds, and top out at 211 mph.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

But the DBS 770 Ultimate has more than just a power upgrade. Aston Martin said the car has a sharper, more dynamic focus compared to the DBS Superleggera, in addition to unique design details.

Some of the modifications include new transmission calibrations for quicker, more direct gear shifts, a solid mounted steering column for more accurate steering response, and underbody reinforcements for improved stiffness and rigidity. The adaptive damper programming was also tweaked to help further improve handling without hurting ride comfort.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

Styling changes that add visual drama include a new front splitter, a horseshoe-shaped hood vent, additional fender vents, and an extended rear diffuser. There’s also new 21-inch wheels, which come wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tires measuring 265/35 up front and 305/30 at the rear.

The interior is also enhanced with unique design details. Among these are sport seats with semi-aniline leather and Alcantara trim, carbon-fiber accents on the dash and steering wheel, and a unique strap and buckle on the center armrest. The buckle features a laser-etched “DBS 770 Ultimate” script.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

Pricing information hasn’t been announced.

Despite the demise of the DBS range, Aston Martin has plenty of new products in the pipeline. They will include updates to the Vantage and DB11 expected later this year, the launch of the Valhalla plug-in hybrid hypercar in 2024, and the launch of an electric sports car in 2025. An electric SUV is expected to follow in 2026, and more DBX variants are also planned, together with a mid-engine Vanquish supercar.

