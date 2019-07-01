Adult prom helps teachers buy supplies for classrooms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An adult prom held in Colorado Springs Saturday helped fill the gap for teachers who don’t have all the supplies they need in their classrooms.

All of the proceeds from the event went directly to Erase the Need, which gives money to teachers for school supplies, classroom equipment, healthy snacks, educational resources, and assistance for helping find family support services for children with disabilities.

Organizer Keri Funkhouser said it means a lot to the teachers.

“We hear from them that they don’t have a lot of support,” Funkhouser said. “And so that’s one of the reasons that we are very fired up and we want to help, because we know that there’s a pretty big need that’s out there.”

They also had a silent auction to help get more money for the cause.