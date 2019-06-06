Keep FOX21 and SOCO CW

DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to KXRM and KXTU. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my FOX21 and SOCO CW!”

DIRECTV Customer Service – 800-288-2020

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to KXRM and KXTU as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around southern Colorado.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Women’s World Cup Finals on July 7th, NFL on FOX, including Thursday Night Football, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the new season of The Masked Singer.

Q: Where will FOX21 and SOCO CW programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECT customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want. You can always watch FOX21 and SOCO CW free over the air using an antenna.