FOX21 News has provided news and weather information for southern Colorado since 2001. Broadcasting over an antenna located atop Cheyenne Mountain, FOX21 reaches Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and southern Colorado on over-the air channel 21, Comcast channel 3, DirecTV channel 21, and Dish Network channel 21. FOX21 produces nearly 38 hours of local newscasts every week, in addition to showing FOX network entertainment and sports programming. The station shares a studio in southeastern Colorado Springs with sister station SOCO CW. In 2013, the FOX21 News team won the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage for its coverage of the Waldo Canyon Fire.

In November 2015, FOX21 launched SKYFOX21, the first federally-sanctioned drone aircraft cleared for media use in the state of Colorado. We use the drone to provide aerial footage and offer a one-of-a-kind take on news and weather here in Southern Colorado.

